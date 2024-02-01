Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 1-Year High at $255.83

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.83 and last traded at $255.75, with a volume of 310426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

