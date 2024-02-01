Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TRT stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
