Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

