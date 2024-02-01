Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 234,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 104,725 shares.The stock last traded at $13.08 and had previously closed at $13.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 2.4 %
Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $49.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
