Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Truist Financial worth $54,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

