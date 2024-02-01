Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $20,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TFC opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.