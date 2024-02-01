TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

TScan Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 4,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,762. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 521.60%. On average, research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.