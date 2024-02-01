Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 431,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

