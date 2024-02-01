U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $119.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $92.27 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

