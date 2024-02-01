UBS Group Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $206.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $188.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.39.

Shares of AXP opened at $200.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

