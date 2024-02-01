UBS Group Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $229.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $222.00 to $229.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.42 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

