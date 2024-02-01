UBS Group Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $238.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $209.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $235.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.15. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

