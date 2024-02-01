UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFPI opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

