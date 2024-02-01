UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Holdings Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in UMB Financial by 378.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 56.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.