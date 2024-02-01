UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

