Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

