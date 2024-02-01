United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

AMAT stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

