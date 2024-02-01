United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,183.21. 229,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,111. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,083.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $948.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55. The company has a market capitalization of $553.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.