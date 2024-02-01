United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.3% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $695.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.07. The firm has a market cap of $308.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $705.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

