United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQ traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $418.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,259,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,418,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.12 and its 200 day moving average is $381.87. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

