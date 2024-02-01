United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $598,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $139.97. 84,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,351. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

