United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $638,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $69,092,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $59,252,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 60.5% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.11. 537,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,478. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

