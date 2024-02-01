United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Copart by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Copart Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 323,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Insider Transactions at Copart
In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
