United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 454,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,103. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

