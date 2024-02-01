United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AOS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 91,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,311. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AOS. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.