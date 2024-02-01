United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after acquiring an additional 108,894 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.78. The stock had a trading volume of 334,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,911. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $306.12. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

