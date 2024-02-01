Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.34

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 2908601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after buying an additional 2,204,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,840,000 after buying an additional 1,521,140 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after buying an additional 7,987,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,465,000 after buying an additional 238,424 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.