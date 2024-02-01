Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $67,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

