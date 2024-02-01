Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 220.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TTD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.