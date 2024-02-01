Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after buying an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $392,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

