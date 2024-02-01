Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SWBI opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.08. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at $995,243.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $81,060. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

