Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $335.37 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $248.96 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

