Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

UBER stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

