Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $247,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

