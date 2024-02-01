Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.13. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.47 and a 12-month high of $134.47. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

