Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,285 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ELV opened at $493.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

