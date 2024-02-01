Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.