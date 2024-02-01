Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

