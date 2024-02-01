Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 240,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 81,827 shares.The stock last traded at $297.95 and had previously closed at $298.60.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

