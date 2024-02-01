Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 268,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 125,900 shares.The stock last traded at $194.42 and had previously closed at $193.27.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

