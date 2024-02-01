Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $172.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $174.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

