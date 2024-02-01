Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $222.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $225.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.79.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.