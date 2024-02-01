Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 1.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after acquiring an additional 430,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 162,821 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,759. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $173.49 and a twelve month high of $223.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

