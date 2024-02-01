Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 445,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 870,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
