Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,564.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

