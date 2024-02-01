Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $445.22. 1,547,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,920. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $451.81. The company has a market capitalization of $356.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

