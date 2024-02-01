Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.62. 1,192,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $451.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

