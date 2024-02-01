Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
