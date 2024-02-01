Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.