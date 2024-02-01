Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (VTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VTC opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.