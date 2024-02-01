Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.98

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.98 and last traded at $151.96, with a volume of 737160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

