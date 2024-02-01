Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 88 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $164.30 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.61 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

